ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8553 visitors online
News War
4 855 21

Ukraine's position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

An investigation into the crimes committed by the Russian military against our people in Ukraine is under way.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on FacebookCensor.NET reports.

"The investigation into the crimes committed by the Russian military against our people is ongoing. Ukraine's position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal must be and will be brought to justice. Whoever they are and wherever they hide, we will find them all and force them to answer", the head of state notes.

Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 01
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 02
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 03
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 04
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 05
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 06
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 07
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 08
Ukraines position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky 09

Watch more: They tied their hands and shot in ear: bodies of three men tortured by Russians were found in Kyiv region - police. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9845) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7214) war crimes (840)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 