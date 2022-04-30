Ukraine's position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky. PHOTOS
An investigation into the crimes committed by the Russian military against our people in Ukraine is under way.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"The investigation into the crimes committed by the Russian military against our people is ongoing. Ukraine's position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal must be and will be brought to justice. Whoever they are and wherever they hide, we will find them all and force them to answer", the head of state notes.
