Policemen carry out large-scale testing in Odesa: Russian special services planned destabilization in region, weapons and banned symbols were found. VIDEO

In Odesa, police are conducting a large-scale work: weapons and prohibited symbols were found.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police.

According to the information available to the staff of the Department, the special services of the Russian Federation, through the controlled representatives of crime, intended to destabilize the situation in the region by inciting riots, organization of mass protests and riots that could lead to the undermining of statehood and aimed at overthrowing the state system of Ukraine.

"According to the enemy's plans, they were to influence and act through their proxies who settled in the Odessa region. The final date for the implementation of criminal plans was to be the anniversary of the tragic events - May 2," said in a statement.

In order to prevent the development of such events, operatives and investigative police, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, are conducting large-scale training of persons who may be involved in illegal activities.

As a result, a significant number of various weapons, communist paraphernalia, brochures with communist and other forbidden symbols, manuals with instructions on rules of conduct, conspiracy measures and surveillance for sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been confiscated. In addition, grenades, ammunition, mobile phones, electronic media.

"Currently, the measures are underway. After all the necessary procedural measures, the actions of each person will be given a legal qualification," the National Police added.

Read more: In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are resettling unknown people in houses of residents, - City Council