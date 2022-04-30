In Zaporizhia region Russian occupiers kidnapped more than 200 people already, 88 of them continue to be held hostage, - Regional Military Administration

During the military aggression by the Russian Federation, 213 abductions of civilians were recorded in the Zaporizhia region.

Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reports about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Last week, 56 people called the hotline in the direction of the working group. During the military aggression by the Russian Federation, as of the evening of April 28, the Regional Military Administration commission recorded 213 abductions of civilians. Another 88 are still being held hostage.

During the week, 20 civilians were released. A total of 125 people have returned from captivity, 9 of whom have been released as a result of the exchange," the statement said.

See more: Ukraine's position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky. PHOTOS