Troops of Russian Federation opened heavy fire on Komyshuvakha in Luhansk region, destroyed school and apartment house, - RMA

Russian troops kill Komyshuvakha in Luhansk region - a school and an apartment building are destroyed.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to the RMA press service.

According to him, the Russians opened heavy fire on Komyshuvakha in the Popasna community on the afternoon of April 30.

"One of the shells hit the school. The village council building was destroyed. A two-storey building was also hit, where two residents have not yet been evacuated. We are clarifying the information about the victims. In total, about 100 people remain in the village," Haidai added.

