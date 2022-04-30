Aggressor is preparing for even greater intensification of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

Russian occupation forces are increasing the intensity of the offensive in eastern Ukraine and are preparing for even greater intensification of hostilities.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk reported about it today at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Russian troops are gradually increasing the intensity of the offensive in eastern Ukraine simultaneously in all directions. And its greatest activity is now observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions. In addition, there are signs of preparation of the aggressor to further intensify hostilities," he said.

According to the speaker of the Ministry of Defense, this is evidenced by some preparatory actions of the enemy. For example, Balakliia Central District Clinical Hospital is free of beds and equipped with an additional field hospital. At the same time, in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the occupiers located additional refrigeration facilities on the territory of the military clinical hospital to store the bodies of fallen servicemen.

Motuzyanyk also stressed that the enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the eastern operational zone.

The main goal of the enemy now remains the same - to surround the defense forces of Ukraine, to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, as well as Kherson regions, ensuring the stability of the land corridor with the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," he added.