ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5807 visitors online
News War
17 398 74

Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: "Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, April 30, the action "Save the defenders of Mariupol!" Took place on Independence Square in Kyiv.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET from the scene.

Video: Oleg Bogachuk, Censor.NET

During the action, relatives of Mariupol defenders - Azov fighters, the 36th Marine Brigade and other units that continue to defend the city in a full environment and under round-the-clock fire, appealed to world leaders, organizations to provide a "green corridor" and evacuation from "Azovstal" of all living, and also removal of bodies of victims.

See more: Russian occupiers erected monument to Lenin in Nova Kakhovka. PHOTO

In particular, the sister of one of Azovstal's defenders read an appeal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to appeal to world leaders to organize an evacuation from Mariupol not only of the civilian population but also of all, especially the wounded.

Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 01
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 02
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 03
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 04
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 05
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 06
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 07
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 08
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 09
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 10
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 11
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 12
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 13
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 14
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 15
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 16
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 17
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 18
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 19
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 20
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 21
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 22
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 23
Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible 24

Photo: Oleg Bogachuk, Censor.NET

Author: 

event (134) Kyyiv (2296) Mariupol (1147) evacuation (584)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 