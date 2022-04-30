Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: "Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, April 30, the action "Save the defenders of Mariupol!" Took place on Independence Square in Kyiv.

During the action, relatives of Mariupol defenders - Azov fighters, the 36th Marine Brigade and other units that continue to defend the city in a full environment and under round-the-clock fire, appealed to world leaders, organizations to provide a "green corridor" and evacuation from "Azovstal" of all living, and also removal of bodies of victims.

In particular, the sister of one of Azovstal's defenders read an appeal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to appeal to world leaders to organize an evacuation from Mariupol not only of the civilian population but also of all, especially the wounded.





















































