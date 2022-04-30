Times published article about legendary Ghost of Kyiv. Publication calls him Major Stepan Tarabalka, who died on March 13 in air battle. PHOTOS

On Friday, April 29, one of the most influential British newspapers published an article about the legendary Ghost of Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Times.

The publication names a Ukrainian pilot who became famous for shooting down six enemy planes during the first day of the war waged by Russia against our country: Su-27, MiG-29, two Su-35 planes and two Su-25 planes. Then the Ukrainian ace on his MiG-29 brought the number of destroyed aggressor aircraft to 40.

The Times has managed to find out the name and some details of the biography of the hero, who, unfortunately, is no longer alive. As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 13, 2022, during an air battle with the overwhelming forces of Russian invaders, Major Stepan Tarabalka "went into the sky": space, valor and courage of Major Stepan Tarabalka was awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine" (posthumously) ".

The hero was only 29 years old. Stepan is survived by his wife Olena and 8-year-old son Yarik.

According to The Times, Stepan Tarabalka was born into a simple family in the village of Korolivka in western Ukraine. His mother Natalia recalls that her son dreamed of becoming a military pilot from an early age. He loved watching MiGs fly over their house and literally dreamed of the sky. And the guy liked to watch the training of paratroopers.





See more: Mother of Ukrainian serviceman captured by Russians in Mariupol was sent photo of dead son. PHOTOS

Stepan has achieved his goal. Tarabalka graduated from Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National University of the Air Force. He became a pilot, called the Ghost of Kiev.

We will note that earlier the journalist of Censor.NET Violetta Kirtoka wrote in article that "rumors about death of the Ghost of Kiev are considerably exaggerated".