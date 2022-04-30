Russia may declare full mobilization and intensify offensive in east, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense does not rule out the possibility of full mobilization in Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said: "Whether Russia will declare full mobilization will certainly depend on the ongoing hostilities in the eastern operational zone. If the enemy fails to achieve its plans in the near future, such a scenario is quite possible. we do not rule out ".

It is also known that the "mobilization" continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Men are caught on the streets and sent to the front.

According to Motuzyanyk, the occupiers are stepping up the offensive in the east.

"Russian troops are gradually increasing the intensity of the offensive in eastern Ukraine simultaneously in all directions, and their greatest activity in Slobozhansky and Donetsk. There are signs of preparation of the aggressor for even greater intensification of hostilities," said in a statement.

Read more: Action took place on Maidan demanding to evacuate Azovstal: "Our defenders do impossible, then do impossible". VIDEO&PHOTOS