ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5825 visitors online
News War
5 904 7

Occupiers in Mariupol are removing fakes with museum exhibits, - mayor's adviser. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers in Mariupol looted the museum of local lore and used it for fakes.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about itCensor.NET informs.

"Today, this photo went to the Russian public as if it were a trophy won in the battle of the Ukrainian military." In fact, this medal is one of the exhibits of the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore.

We are waiting for the appearance of the "wheelbarrow", the "Maxim" machine gun or the German MP40 as proof of Nazism in Mariupol. Fake comets are robbers… ", it is said in the message.

Read more: Times published article about legendary Ghost of Kyiv. Publication calls him Major Stepan Tarabalka, who died on March 13 in air battle. PHOTOS

Occupiers in Mariupol are removing fakes with museum exhibits, - mayors adviser 01

Author: 

Mariupol (1147) hoax (105)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 