Occupiers in Mariupol are removing fakes with museum exhibits, - mayor's adviser. PHOTO
The Russian occupiers in Mariupol looted the museum of local lore and used it for fakes.
The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, this photo went to the Russian public as if it were a trophy won in the battle of the Ukrainian military." In fact, this medal is one of the exhibits of the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore.
We are waiting for the appearance of the "wheelbarrow", the "Maxim" machine gun or the German MP40 as proof of Nazism in Mariupol. Fake comets are robbers… ", it is said in the message.
