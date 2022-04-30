There was exchange of prisoners, 14 citizens of Ukraine, among them military for 5 months of pregnancy returned home, - Vereshchuk

14 citizens of Ukraine returned home: 7 military and 7 civilians.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"Today we exchanged prisoners. We are returning home 14 of our people: 7 military and 7 civilians. For me, this exchange is special: one of the military women in the fifth month of pregnancy. God bless!" - it is said in the message.

