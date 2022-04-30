ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9890 visitors online
News War
9 285 17

There is hope for evacuation of Mariupol residents to territory controlled by Ukraine, - City Council

маріуполь

Residents of besieged Mariupol may be evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The City Council reports about it on TelegramCensor.NET informs.

"There is hope for the evacuation of Mariupol residents to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Today. From Port City. We are waiting for confirmation. We believe. Follow the news," the statement said.

Read more: Russia may declare full mobilization and intensify offensive in east, - Ministry of Defense

Author: 

Mariupol (1147) evacuation (584)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 