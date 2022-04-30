There is hope for evacuation of Mariupol residents to territory controlled by Ukraine, - City Council
Residents of besieged Mariupol may be evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
The City Council reports about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"There is hope for the evacuation of Mariupol residents to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Today. From Port City. We are waiting for confirmation. We believe. Follow the news," the statement said.
