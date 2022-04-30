Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on April 30

The sixty-sixth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone.

In the Slobozhansky direction, a group of enemy troops continues to carry out air strikes and artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv.

In the Izium direction, the occupiers, with the help of separate units of the 1st Panzer Army and the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District, the 35th All-Army and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District, and airborne troops are trying to advance in the direction - Barvinkove and Izium - Slavyansk.

The enemy continues to concentrate forces and resources both in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv region and in the Belgorod region, in the immediate vicinity of the state border of Ukraine. Thus, the occupiers moved units of the 55th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 41st All-Military Army of the Central Military District to the Volokhiv Yar settlement, and units of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District to Izium.

The enemy is increasing the air defense system, conducting air reconnaissance of the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the use of UAVs in the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Ivanivka, Chervone, Kurulka, Dovhenke, Nova Dmytrivka and Barvinkove.

Russian occupation forces continue to carry out illegal actions in the occupied territories of Kharkiv region. According to available information, the enemy is forcibly deporting the population to the territory of the Russian Federation. The occupiers are spreading misinformation about the capture of Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zaporizhia.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting active hostilities along almost the entire line of contact. Air strikes and artillery shelling of Ukrainian defenders' positions continue.

The main efforts of the enemy are focused on offensive operations in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Popasnyansky and Kurakhiv areas in order to take full control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna and, probably, further attack on the Lyman, Slovyansk and Barvinkove.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continued to launch air strikes on the city of Mariupol. The main efforts are focused on blocking units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy regrouped and increased artillery units in order to continue the offensive.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy continues to demonstrate in order to prevent the transfer of units of our troops to other areas, replenishes stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

In the South Buz direction, the occupiers, forces of the 8th and 49th All-Army, the 22nd Army Corps, the coastal units of the Black Sea Fleet of the Southern Military District and airborne troops are fighting to improve their tactical position. The enemy continues to regroup units, take measures to replenish supplies.

Preparatory measures of the enemy to carry out the offensive and reach the administrative border of the Kherson region are underway.

In the Mykolaiv direction the enemy continues attempts of fire destruction of positions of our troops.

In the Bessarabian direction, the occupiers are spreading misinformation about the threat to the population of the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

It is possible that the enemy will provoke in the border areas.

The enemy remains in danger of launching missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. According to the available information, the Russian Iskander-M anti-aircraft missiles are still deployed in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, and some aviation units of the air and space forces of the Russian Federation are still based at certain airfields.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of units of our troops and infrastructure in the border areas of Ukraine with the Russian Federation.

The Russian occupiers are launching missile and bomb attacks and carrying out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the settlements of Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.

The enemy also continues to illegally detain Ukrainian citizens and tortures and tortures them.

As a result of the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kharkiv region, control over the settlements of Verkhnya Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske and Prylesne was restored," the statement reads.