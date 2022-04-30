Occupiers in Luhansk region are preparing to strike massive blow on May 9, - Haidai

The Russian occupiers in the Luhansk region are preparing to strike a powerful blow on May 9.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai told about it on air of a telethon, transfers the Censor.NET

"And that's how we feel. They have such creeping tactics. That is, they completely overwhelm everything with artillery shells, their jet systems, air strikes and helicopters are also involved. They just destroy, burn the land, and then try to move forward somewhere, either with a company or a battalion, in order to capture some more parts of some settlements," he said.

According to him, nothing is happening yet.

"But I am sure that they are preparing for May 9 in order to cover us with art training on the 9th," Haidai added.

