Rashists prepare to enter administrative border of Kherson region, - AFU General Staff

The Russian occupants are preparing to launch an offensive and reach the administrative border of the Kherson region.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the summary of AFU General Staff.

"On the South Bug direction, the occupants, by forces of the 8th and 49th General Army, the 22nd Army Corps, coastal units of the Black Sea Fleet of the Southern Military District and Airborne Troops are fighting to improve their tactical position. The enemy continues to regroup its units and to resupply.

Preparations by the enemy to launch an offensive and reach the administrative border of the Kherson region continue.

In the Mykolaiv direction, the enemy continues to attempt to hit the positions of our forces with fire," says the report.

