Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Verkhnya Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske and Prilesne in Kharkiv region. Enemy is trying to attack in directions of Barvinkove and Slavyansk - General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers liberated Verkhnya Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske and Prilesne in the Kharkiv region. The occupier is concentrating forces near the border and in Izyum.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in the оfficial message of AFU General Staff.

The information notes: "In the Slobozhansky direction the grouping of enemy troops continues to conduct air strikes and artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv.

In the Izyum direction, the occupants, using individual units from the 1st Tank Army and the 20th General Army of the Western Military District, the 35th General Army and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District, and airborne troops attempt an offensive in the Izyum - Barvinkovo and Izyum - Slavyansk directions.

The enemy continues to concentrate forces and means both in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv Region and in Belgorod Region, in the close vicinity of the state border of Ukraine. For example, the occupants moved units of the 55th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 41st Combined Forces Army of the Central Military District to the Volokhov Yar settlement and units of the 5th Independent Tank Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District to the city of Izyum.

The enemy is increasing the air defense system, conducting air reconnaissance of the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the use of UAVs in the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Ivanivka, Chervone, Kurulka, Dovhenke, Nova Dmytrivka and Barvinkove.

"As a result of the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kharkiv region, control over the settlements of Verkhnya Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske and Prilesne was restored," the statement said.