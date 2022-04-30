As a result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region, 9 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded - RMA
The Russian occupiers fired on the territory of Donetsk region, as a result of which 9 civilians were wounded.
This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"During April 30, the Russians wounded 9 more Donbass civilians, including 4 children: 3 in Dobropillya and 1 in Drobyshevo.
In addition, the death of one person wounded in Bakhmut was registered in the Luhansk region.
Also today it was possible to clarify information about 3 deaths in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established," the report says.
