As a result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region, 9 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded - RMA

The Russian occupiers fired on the territory of Donetsk region, as a result of which 9 civilians were wounded.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During April 30, the Russians wounded 9 more Donbass civilians, including 4 children: 3 in Dobropillya and 1 in Drobyshevo.

In addition, the death of one person wounded in Bakhmut was registered in the Luhansk region.

Also today it was possible to clarify information about 3 deaths in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established," the report says.

