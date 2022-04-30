Kyiv offers Beijing to become one of Ukraine's security guarantors - Kuleba

Ukraine hopes for security guarantees from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, particularly from China.

He stated this in an іnterview with "Xinhua", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukraine is now exploring the possibility of obtaining security guarantees from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the PRC, and other major states. We offer China to become one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, a sign of our respect and trust in the PRC," he said.

" Thus, now the peaceful negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are very difficult," Kuleba said.

According to him, after the negotiations in Istanbul, where the Ukrainian delegation proposed a draft agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine, "the negotiation process has become very complicated".

