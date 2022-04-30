On April 30, 5 enemy attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction. 81 invaders, 3 tanks, 6 IFVs, 1 plane and 1 drone were destroyed, - OC "East"

Operational Command "East" published the confrontation results with the Russian occupiers on April 30.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OC "East" in Facebook.

The report notes: "During the day, April 30, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops launched 6 attacks. The enemy's losses are: 81 personnel, 3 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers, 5 armored personnel carriers, 1 mortar, 5 ATT, 1 plane, 1 UAV.

