On April 30, 5 enemy attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction. 81 invaders, 3 tanks, 6 IFVs, 1 plane and 1 drone were destroyed, - OC "East"
Operational Command "East" published the confrontation results with the Russian occupiers on April 30.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OC "East" in Facebook.
The report notes: "During the day, April 30, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops launched 6 attacks. The enemy's losses are: 81 personnel, 3 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers, 5 armored personnel carriers, 1 mortar, 5 ATT, 1 plane, 1 UAV.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password