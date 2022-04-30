Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region forcibly take grain from farmers, - RMA

Rashists in Melitopol district buy grain from farmers at an undervalued price, and from those who refuse, they take it away by force.

This is stated by Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Farmers of Melitopol district report that the occupiers have begun to buy up grain at half the price. Those who refuse to cooperate in this way have their grain taken away by force at gunpoint. However, it is in Melitopol where the locals continue to resist the occupiers.

At night, unknown people post patriotic postcards with the text "Melitopol is Ukraine," the report says.

