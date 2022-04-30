On April 30 in Donbass, 9 enemy attacks were repelled, 8 tanks, 1 artillery system, 24 units of armored vehicles, 2 aircraft and 4 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff
In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the Russian occupiers.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by JFO Staff press service.
The message notes: "During the current day, April 30, the servicemen of the United Forces grouping successfully repelled 9 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 tanks, one artillery system, 24 units of armored combat vehicles, one special combat vehicle and 5 enemy vehicles, including 2 fuel tankers.
The Air Defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 2 Su-25 planes and 4 "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles.
Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".
