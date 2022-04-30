Zaluzhnyi discussed with Milley perspective model of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held talks with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Acording to Censor.NЕТ, this Zaluzhnyi wrote in Facebook.

He said: "Today's telephone conversation with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, once again allowed us to synchronize our watches on the supply of weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine. The list of requirements, the logistics system, the training of personnel and the use of the weapons provided are under constant close control.

We sincerely thank our partners for their assistance, thanks to which we continue to defend Ukraine and the entire civilized world, freedom and democracy.

We discussed with my American colleague the future model of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Obviously, we have to give up Soviet weapons and equipment and switch to NATO models. And the sooner we start this process, the sooner we will complete it.

I also informed General Milley of the difficult situation in the East of our state, particularly in the Izyum and Severodonetsk directions, where the enemy has concentrated maximum efforts and the most combat-ready groups. Despite all the complexity of the situation, we are ensuring defence and holding the occupied lines and positions.

