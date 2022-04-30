During April 30, 2 planes and 7 drones of Russian occupants were shot down, - Air Forces

On April 30, the Air Forces hit 9 Russian air targets.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces.

The report noted: "This time the air defense destroyed two Su-25 attack aircraft and 7 UAVs of the Russian occupants.

It is pleasant that the Air Defense of the Ground Forces is working more effectively. MANPADs, both domestic and foreign made, are being mastered by more and more soldiers. The occupants' Su-25s were shot down using "Stinger" man-portable air defence systems.

Read more: For April 29, 1 plane and 9 drones of Russian occupants were defeated, - Air Forces