Operational information as of 6:00 on May 1 on Russian invasion - AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information regarding Russian invasion as of 06:00 on May 1.

Thus began the sixty-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

The full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and offensive actions in the Eastern operating zone continue.

In order to increase the pace of the offensive operation, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continues to take measures to strengthen its troops' strike capability. Arms and military equipment removed from storage in the Western, Central and Eastern Military Districts and the Northern Fleet are being transferred by rail to the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy did not take any active action in the Volyn and Polissya directions. There were no significant changes in the situation in the above-mentioned areas.

It is reported that certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to cover the border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

There remains a threat of enemy missile attacks on military and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, as well as provocations on the specified section of the state border of Ukraine.

In the Seversk direction, enemy units shelled our troops' positions from the territory of the Bryansk Region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy grouping continues air and artillery strikes against Kharkiv. The occupants conduct offensives in the directions Izyum - Barvinkovo and Izyum - Slavyansk. The strengthening of the enemy's strike group continues. Up to 300 units of weapons and military equipment have been moved to certain areas and about a thousand mobilized people have arrived from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In order to provide air cover for the advancing troops, the enemy deployed two anti-aircraft missile divisions armed with "Buk-M2" and "Tor-M" surface-to-air missile systems in four specific areas.

In the Donetsk and Tavria directions, the enemy forces grouping is active along the entire section of the line of confrontation. The enemy is attempting to conduct air strikes and fire artillery strikes against our troops' positions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Krymka and Oleksandrivka.

In the Popasna direction, the occupiers are carrying out assault operations in the direction of Novotoshkivske - Orikhove. Are fixed on the reached borders. In order to prevent the maneuver of our forces and means, they are blocking them in certain areas.

In the Kurakhovo direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our units in the direction of Olenivka - Novomykhailivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is fighting to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region and create favorable conditions for the attack on the cities of Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih.

"During the previous day Air Defense units defeated nine aerial targets: two Su-25 aircraft and seven UAVs.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions alone, 9 enemy attacks were repelled in the past 24 hours, 8 tanks, one artillery system, 24 units of armored combat vehicles, one special vehicle and 5 vehicles (two fuel tankers inclusive) were destroyed," the General Staff reported.