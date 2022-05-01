Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 219 children have been killed and more than 404 wounded - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 623 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 1, 2022, the official number of child casualties had not changed - 219. The number of wounded has increased - more than 404.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Prosecutor General's Office

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 115, Kharkiv region - 95, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

During April 29-30, five children were injured in shelling by the Russian military in Dobropillya, Drobysheve, Kramatorsk District, and Vremivka Village, Volnovakha District, Donetsk region.

On April 28, a 12-year-old girl was wounded by enemy artillery fire in the village of Lyubimivka, Beryslav District, Kherson region.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,570 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 111 of them were completely destroyed.