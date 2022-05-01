Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 286 civilians have been killed in Donetsk region, number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is unknown now - Kyrylenko
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 286 civilians have died in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 286 civilians have been killed by shelling and bombing in the Donetsk region," he noted.
In addition, 890 people have been wounded.
"The number of Russian casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha is still unknown," Kyrylenko specified.
