Intensity of Kharkiv shelling has decreased. This is achievement of AFU, which liberates settlements from occupation, - Synehubiv

During the day, the Russians shelled Kharkiv with three artillery shells and multiple rocket launchers. Saltivka, Pyatikhatki and the airport area were hit.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Оleh Synehubiv, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

He reminded that Kharkiv rescuers eliminated 15 fires caused by shelling: Nemyshlyansk district of Kharkiv, Izium, Kharkiv and Chuguyiv districts.

In the day 1 person was injured in Balakliia district.

"The enemy has reduced the intensity of shelling, this is the merit of the AFU, which liberates settlements in Kharkiv region from the occupation. Including those from where the Russians shelled Kharkiv's residential areas. But we should not let our guard down. Just a few hours ago, the occupants shelled the Dergachiv community again," notes the Head of the region.

"We are restoring critical infrastructure, the regional humanitarian headquarters continues to work. We continue to deliver humanitarian aid to distribution points in Kharkiv and in the communities of the region", - summarizes Synehubiv.

Read more: During day in Kharkiv 3 shelling. Enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in direction of Suligovka and Dovgenky, - Synehubiv