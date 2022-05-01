Total losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 23.5 thousand people, 192 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,026 tanks and 2,471 armored vehicles.

Russian troops that have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 1, the enemy's personnel losses amounted to about 23,500.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of AFU General Staff.

Total enemy fighting losses from 24.02 to 01.05 are estimated at:

personnel - about 23500 (+300) men eliminated,

tanks - 1,026 (+18) units,

armored personnel vehicles - 2,471 (+26) units

artillery systems - 451 (+15) units,

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter using "Stugna-P" missile defense system. VIDEO

MRL - 151 (+0) units,

air defence - 80 (+3) units,

aircraft - 192 (+2) units,

helicopters - 155 (+0) units,

vehicles and tankers - 1,796 (+20) units,

ships/boats - 8 (+0) units,

operational-tactical UAVs - 245 (+13).

Special equipment - 32 (+0).

Cruise missiles - 84.

The highest enemy losses (last 24 hours) were observed in the Izyum direction.

The data is being updated.