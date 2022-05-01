Russian army planes have already made 30 military flights in morning, 11 planes are permanently in air on Ukrainian border, - Venyslavskyi

This morning Russian Army aviation flew about 30 military flights. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is constantly shelling our armed forces along the entire line of contact.

The representative of the President in the Constitutional Court, a member of the VR Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedor Venyslavskyi told about it on the air of a united TV news marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is constantly shelling our armed forces along the entire line of contact. About 30 military sorties were recorded in the morning.

Also in the airspace of Russia, it is Belgorod, Kursk region, constantly there are command control planes, Il-22 repeater planes, of them there are about 11 planes constantly in the air.

We see those actions, which indicate that the enemy is trying to carry out the tasks it sets itself. But I think it definitely won't succeed," Venyslavskyi said.

Now, according to him, the enemy is trying to concentrate new reserves on the Izyum direction from Kharkiv Region and attack in the direction of Slavyansk and Barvinkovo. Russia has concentrated additional battalion and tactical groups, including airborne troops, on the territory of Belgorod Region.

Venyslavskyi added that the invading army is trying to encircle our troops, "but our command perfectly understands these enemy intentions and is well aware of what needs to be done to prevent this."