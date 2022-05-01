Executed and raped: Russians in occupied south commit same crimes as in suburbs of Kyiv - Venyslavsky

Crimes against civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine are not ruled out.

Fedor Venyslavskyi, a representative of the President in the Constitutional Court and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said this on a telethon of the only news, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We cannot rule out the recurrence and commission of the same heinous crimes as those committed in the suburbs of Kyiv in the temporarily occupied territories. Moreover, the Central Intelligence Agency periodically receives information that there (in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine. - Ed.) At the moment, crimes are being committed, people are disappearing, people are being executed, women are being raped.

