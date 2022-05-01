ENG
Сivilian population is going to be evacuated from Mariupol today, - City Council

On May 1, the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol is possible. It is possible go to Zaporizhia.

The City Council of Mariupol reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Officially. Today it is possible to evacuate civilians from Mariupol to Zaporizhia. Gathering of people at 4:00 pm near the shopping center Port City," said in a statement.

The City Council called on those who have relatives or acquaintances left in Mariupol to contact them in any way and inform them about the possibility of evacuation.

