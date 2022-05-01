Railway bridge partially collapsed in Kursk region of Russian Federation, reasons are found out, - governor

The railway bridge partially collapsed in the Kursk region, no one was injured, the causes of the emergency are being clarified.

The governor of the region Roman Starovoit reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, at about 11:20 a.m. on the 67th kilometer of the Suja-Sosnovyi Bor railway, a partial collapse of the bridge structures was detected. Special services are currently working to establish the causes of the emergency. .

See more: Rocket attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Warehouses of agricultural enterprise destroyed. PHOTOS