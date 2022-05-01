So far, more than 9,000 cases of war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine have been filed. Process of bringing to justice has begun - Venedyktova

To date, more than 9,000 cases have been filed for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, and the process of bringing criminals to justice has already begun.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova announced this on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we have 9,158 cases related to war crimes. Every day we have grounds to initiate more and more new cases - the death of civilians, bombing, deportation of our people, children to the occupied territories or the territory of the aggressor state", said Venedyktova.

She noted that the process of bringing to justice has already begun and specific war criminals of the aggressor's army have been identified.

"In the liberated Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, we are already beginning the process of bringing to justice, we have already identified specific war criminals. In the Kyiv region, there are 15 people we are drawing up for torture, rape and looting.

They have also started prosecuting for seizing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," Venedyktova said.

In addition, according to her, Ukraine has already compiled a list of more than 600 names of Russian high-level war criminals

The 620 top level suspects - the military, politicians, propagandists, all these Patrushevs, ​​Medvedevs, Naryshkins, Bortnikovs - are all in Russia, but this does not mean that we will not prosecute them in absentia. We will, we are already doing it!" Venedyktova emphasized.

The head of the Prosecutor General's Office reminded that there are two ways to prosecute war criminals - full-time and part-time. But no one will escape responsibility, Venediktov assured.

"When they are physically here and they are prisoners of war, and we have all the evidence that they are not just participants in military events, but war criminals, because they specifically killed or raped civilians - then it will be considered in Ukrainian court. If these people continue somewhere to fight or, perhaps, already killed or returned to rotation in Russia - this does not mean that we will not prosecute them in absentia," she explained.