In Russian city of Belgorod again mysterious "claps", in social networks report fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Russian city of Belgorod, mysterious "claps" were heard again, and meanwhile on social networks reported a fire in an ammunition depot.

This was reported by Telegram channel of Censor.NET.

Behind Belgorod, near the village of Tomarivka, a column of white smoke. Residents post videos and photos, as well as write on social media that they heard the explosion before. The information is being clarified.

There have been no comments from the official authorities on the possible causes of white smoke in the Tomarivka area. After a series of explosions, the bridge across the Siversky Donets was closed.





