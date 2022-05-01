In catacombs of "Azovstal" up to 2 thousand civilians. These people are Putin's hostages, said Denysenko, adviser to Interior Minister

In Mariupol, at the Azovstal plant, there are currently between 1,500 and 2,000 civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin is keeping personal control of their evacuation.

This was stated by Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We must understand that the issue of releasing hostages in Mariupol is a personal matter for Vladimir Putin. In this case, he personally decides what to do with these people - to release, not to release, and so on," he said.

According to Denysenko, the number of people hiding in the catacombs of Azovstal - from 1.5 to 2 thousand civilians.

The adviser to the Minister added that Ukraine is currently doing everything possible to save the residents of Mariupol.

"Unfortunately, this is an issue that Putin personally raises. These people are Vladimir Putin's hostages," Denysenko said.

See more: In Russian city of Belgorod again mysterious "claps", in social networks report fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS