Filatov on message of Main Intelligence Directorate of Ministry of Defense: There are no separatists in Zelenodolsk. Do your job better

The mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov is indignant that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, during the publication of the interception of the enemy's conversations, indicated the location of their location Zelendolsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Filatov wrote about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear colleagues from the Main Intelligence Directorate. I want to inform you that there are no separatists in Zelenodolsk. And, probably, there never will be. This is a city that is courageously defended by our Armed Forces and the Territorial Defence," he wrote.

According to Filatov, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense publishes the interception of negotiations between the enemies "in advance of the SSU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

"At least sometimes turn on your brains. So as not to create panic. Do you have internal censorship there?" - the mayor of Dnipro writes.

Earlier, the Central Intelligence Agency published an interception of a conversation between Ruslan, who was mobilized from the territory of the so-called "DPR". The special services noted that his unit was stationed in Zelenodolsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the conversation, Ruslan told his wife that in the near future the occupiers are planning a new offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region.