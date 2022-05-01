Evacuation of inhabitants of Mariupol from other areas of city is transferred to morning on May 2, - City Council

The evacuation of civilians from Azovstal has begun. The evacuation of residents from other districts of Mariupol will take place on Monday, May 2, at 8:00.

The press service of the Mariupol city council reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Officially. Today in Mariupol with the support of the UN and the Red Cross began the evacuation of citizens from the territory of the Azovstal plant. More information will be later. We believe and look forward to the return of people to the territory controlled by Ukraine. For security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population of Mariupol in other parts of the city has been postponed to Monday (May 2), "the statement said.

The evacuation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am near the Port City shopping mall.

Read more: Ukraine is already working to restore communications in Kherson region and Zaporizhzhya, - Fedorov