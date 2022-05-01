Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 01.05.2022

Operational information as of 6:00 pm on 01.05.2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"67 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. There is a threat that the enemy will launch missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure located in Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, as well as provocations in areas near the state border of Ukraine, accusing our defense units.

In the northern direction, the enemy fired on Ukrainian positions near the village of Senkivka. To clarify the position of our troops in the Sumy direction, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs. In the future, demonstration actions along the state border of Ukraine, as well as the resumption of fire damage to our units and infrastructure in the border areas in this direction are not excluded.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy fired mortars at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Uda and Prudyanka. The Russian occupiers also suffered casualties in the area of ​​the village of Stary Saltiv.

In the Izium direction, the enemy tried to conduct offensive operations, was unsuccessful, and suffered losses in manpower and equipment.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy tried to establish full control over the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna, was unsuccessful, and suffered losses.

The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully stormed the settlements of Ozerne and Marinka. The enemy also suffered losses in the area of ​​the settlements of Vremivka and Zelene Pole.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is fighting with the forces of certain units in order to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region and create favorable conditions for the attack on Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.

The main efforts of the occupiers focused on the Kryvyi Rih direction. They fired artillery at the positions of our units in the Tavriysky, Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka and Knyazivka districts. In the Mykolaiv direction the enemy carries out regrouping of divisions.

In order to clarify the situation and identify the positions of our units, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance with the involvement of UAVs in the eastern part of Mykolayiv and the north-western part of Kherson regions.

The Russian occupiers continue illegal actions against the citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories. They hinder the free movement of our citizens to the territory of Ukraine not occupied by the Russians. The invaders also continue to try to form a system of so-called power in the temporarily occupied territories. We call on the citizens to continue their total resistance to the occupiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", it is said in the message.