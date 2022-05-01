On May 1, 5 attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction, 57 occupiers were destroyed, 1 tank, 12 armored vehicles, 6 artillery systems - operational and tactical group "East"
Operational and tactical group "East" released operational information on the fighting on May 1.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the group's Facebook page.
The message states: "On May 1, in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 5 attacks by Russian fascist troops. The location of the occupiers' ammunition was also found, after which the artillery units inflicted fire damage. As a result of the fighting were destroyed: personnel - 57; tanks - 1; infantry fighting vehicle - 5; armored personnel carrier - 5; multi-purpose transporter-tractor light armored - 2; artillery systems - 6; heavy artillery tractor - 3; dron - 4 ".
