In Donbas on May 1 10 attacks of enemy were repulsed, 2 tanks, 17 artillery systems, 28 units of armored vehicles, 7 drones were destroyed, - staff of Forces of special operations

оос,техніка

In the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel attacks by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the press center of the Joint Forces Operations staff reports.

The statement said: "During the current day, May 1, the troops of the Allied Forces successfully repulsed 10 enemy attacks. Thanks to skillful actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 tanks, 17 artillery systems, 38 units of armored combat, and 10 units of enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down 7 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

Donbas (4712) atack (167) losses (2037) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
