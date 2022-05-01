ENG
News
Ukraine will have access to liquefied gas terminals in Poland and Baltic States, - GTS operator

In the summer, Ukraine will have access to liquefied gas terminals in Poland and the Baltic states.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the General Director of the Operator of the Gas Transmission System of Ukraine Serhiy Makogon on Facebook.

"Today, the GIPL interconnector between Poland and Lithuania was launched, which connected the Baltic States to the European gas market. This is a significant breakthrough in the issue of energy security of the whole region," he said.

As Makogon explained, under such conditions it will be much harder for Gazprom to blackmail Lithuania and Poland.

According to him, a tanker with LNG liquefied gas for Poland will arrive at the Klaipeda terminal in the coming days.

"After the completion of the Poland-Slovakia interconnector this summer, Ukraine will also receive access to LNG terminals in Poland and the Baltic States," Makogon added.

