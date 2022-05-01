ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9250 visitors online
News War
14 156 81

Military of Russian Federation will not artificially adjust actions in Ukraine by May 9, - Lavrov

лавров

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia's military-political leadership had no plans to end the war against Ukraine by May 9.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would not adjust the date of the end of the war. Lavrov recognized this approach as typically Soviet, where "it is obligatory to do something big and loud before a holiday."

"Our military will not artificially adjust their actions to a date, including May 9," Lavrov said, adding that "the pace of the operation in Ukraine depends primarily on the need to minimize any risks to Russian civilians and servicemen.".

Read more: Lavrov accused NATO of proxy warfare. He intimidates beginning of war outside Ukraine

Author: 

Lavrov (285)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 