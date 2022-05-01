Military of Russian Federation will not artificially adjust actions in Ukraine by May 9, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia's military-political leadership had no plans to end the war against Ukraine by May 9.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would not adjust the date of the end of the war. Lavrov recognized this approach as typically Soviet, where "it is obligatory to do something big and loud before a holiday."

"Our military will not artificially adjust their actions to a date, including May 9," Lavrov said, adding that "the pace of the operation in Ukraine depends primarily on the need to minimize any risks to Russian civilians and servicemen.".

