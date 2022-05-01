Russian Federation demands from Ukraine not to give up, and to stop resistance, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia demanded that Ukraine not give up, but stop the resistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.

"We don't demand that Zelenskyi surrender. We demand that he order the release of all civilians and stop the resistance," Lavrov said.

According to him, peace talks with Ukraine are not developing as Russia had hoped, because Zelensky has "seven Fridays a week" and he may change his position several times during the day.

"At Zelensky's request, we agreed to negotiate, they began to develop. In March in Istanbul, a meeting of negotiators outlined some outlines of agreements. Now they are trying to build negotiations differently. When Zelenskyi stated that he was ready for Ukraine's neutral non-aligned status, we welcomed it. But after that, his ministers, the speaker of parliament of Ukraine, began to declare that they would receive security guarantees, but they would keep the goal of joining NATO (as enshrined in their constitution)," Lavrov complained.

