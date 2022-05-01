Ukrainian soldiers captured 7 Russian occupiers from Wagner in Luhansk region, - Butusov

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov has released information that Ukrainian fighters have captured seven Russian mercenaries from the Bars assault detachment of the Wagner Private Military Company.

According to Censor.NET, Butusov wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted: "Yesterday, the assault detachment" Bars-7 "from a private military company Wagner attacked Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region. A large group of mercenaries broke through to the first trench of our resistance. However, the Ukrainian soldiers didn't flinch, accepted close combat, and completely defeated the enemy.

Russian troops suffered heavy losses, many were killed, and seven mercenaries of the Bars-7 detachment were taken prisoner by soldiers of one of our mechanized brigades. The mercenaries said they were hired through Russia's military enlistment offices for a salary of 205,000 rubles.

Captured officer - Major Victor Korzhavin from the Chelyabinsk region, radio operator Sergey Bogdanov from the Krasnodar Territory, the city of Timoshevsk, soldiers Vladimir Nasirov from Ufa, Sudnev Valery from Izhevsk, junior sergeant Dmitry Yushkov, Luhansk resident Dmitry Kovalenko, and another Russian citizen from Tomsk.

All of them, captured by the battle with weapons in their hands, said that the Bars-7 detachment went to the front on April 20. During the 10 days of fighting, they said, about 150 were killed and wounded out of 400 people. Adults who, according to them, came to restore Donbas, guard the rear, drive cars and talk on the radio, treat the wounded. Well, not a single militant among them, but for some reason, they took machine guns and went to occupy the "empty height". Such strange people. At the same time, Bars-7 had many refuseniks, according to the Russians, but they didn't become refuseniks. They are lying, of course, they came to kill, and they were ready to receive money for it, but they only met military professionals who quickly made the right decisions.

In general, there is an obvious lack of human resources in Russia. Russia has begun partial mobilization. "

