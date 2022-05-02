For days on May 1 10 Russian Orlan drones were shot down, - Air forces

The Air Force Command reported on its work on May 1, as a result of which 10 targets of the Russian occupiers were hit.

The information states: "Russian drone" Orlan-10 "is currently the most popular target for air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After all, helicopters are a rarity, and the occupiers' planes - avoid close combat with Ukrainian fighters and try not to enter the zone of destruction of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Air Force.

Most enemy aircraft operate outside the airspace of Ukraine, or in the temporarily occupied territory, where the enemy has significantly increased its own air defense of various types.

Therefore, the targets of Ukrainian defenders are increasingly Russian Orlan-10 drones, which mostly conduct air reconnaissance and adjust the fire of the occupiers' artillery.

There is enough information about this drone in the public domain. This is a Russian development, but there is almost nothing Russian in Orlan-10, all the "stuffing" is imported (USA, Japan, China, Germany, etc.).

The role of this complex in the war should not be underestimated. Orlan-10 can perform a variety of tasks, such as targeting, repeater, or jamming. And it poses a serious threat to our troops.

The goal is not simple, inconspicuous, but every day Ukrainian sky defenders hit more and more of these drones with various means of destruction.

The cost of one "Orlan-10" is about 80-120 thousand dollars, depending on the configuration "

