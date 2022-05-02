"Explosions" were heard at night in Belgorod region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Two gaps were heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation at night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram of the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"30 minutes ago I woke up from two strong gaps. According to the operational headquarters, there are no injuries or damage. There are no casualties. Footage of flashes in the sky has already appeared on social networks," Gladkov wrote.

Read more: For days on May 1 10 Russian Orlan drones were shot down, - Air forces

Anton Gerashchenko also announced the explosions in the Belgorod region on his Telegram channel. .