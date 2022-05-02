Russian occupiers prepare attack on Slavyansk and Severodonetsk, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army is creating conditions and preparing to attack Severodonetsk and Slovyansk.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational information as of 6:00 am on May 2 on the Russian invasion of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, the sixty-eighth era of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone.

Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have been identified in the Volyn and Polissya areas and continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The enemy remains threatened by missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired mortars at the positions of our troops in the Senkivka area of ​​the Chernihiv region.

Intensified administrative-police and counter-intelligence regimes have been established in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine. Checkpoints are located on the main roads and near the settlements.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy group continues to shell the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Uda and Prudyanka.

The enemy's offensive operations in the Izium-Barvinkove and Izium-Slovyansk directions continue in the Izium direction. The enemy continued to fire on our troops.

In the Donetsk direction, a group of occupying forces is conducting offensive operations along almost the entire line of contact.

Watch more: "Explosions" were heard at night in Belgorod region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on the units of our troops on the Lyman-Siversk border in order to oust them from their positions and create conditions for the attack on Slovyansk.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on taking control of Rubizhne and preparing for the attack on Severodonetsk.

In the Popasna direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the Popasna area. He strengthened his troops by moving one battalion tactical group from the Mariupol direction.

In order to increase the air defense system, the enemy deployed additional anti-aircraft missile systems in the temporarily occupied and temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions.

In the Tavriya and Pivdennobuzh directions, the enemy continues to try to improve its tactical position and shelling.

In addition, measures are being taken in the Tavriya direction to regroup enemy units, increase the components of the fire destruction system, and engineer the equipment for replenishing ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

Read more: For days on May 1 10 Russian Orlan drones were shot down, - Air forces

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers are trying to reach the administrative border of the Kherson region, looking for weaknesses in our defense. In the area of ​​Mykolaiv the aggressor carried out air reconnaissance with use of three UAVs. He fired artillery at the positions of our units.

"During the previous day, the air defense units hit ten UAVs "Orlan-10".

The enemy suffers significant losses, especially in artillery and on land. In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts alone, ten attacks by the Russian occupiers were repulsed last night, two tanks, seventeen artillery systems, thirty-eight units of armored combat vehicles and 10 units of enemy vehicles were destroyed," the General Staff said.