Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 219 children have died and more than 405 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 624 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 2, 2022, the official number of child victims has not changed - 219. The number of injured has increased - more than 405.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 115, Kharkiv region - 95, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 45, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

On April 29, a 15-year-old boy was injured as a result of artillery shelling by the occupiers of the village of Vremivka, Velykonovosilkivskyi district, Donetsk region.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,570 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 111 of them were completely destroyed.