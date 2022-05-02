Germany encourages EU to give up Russian oil under sixth package of sanctions, - Foreign Minister Burbock

According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, the country supports the EU's oil embargo against Russia.

"We also encourage the EU, together as Europeans, to gradually abandon oil under the sixth package of EU sanctions," Burbock said, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrainian Pravda.

Due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, EU countries have already decided to ban the import of Russian coal. Germany has previously been skeptical of the oil embargo. Burbock has now confirmed the change of course, which EU diplomats have already discussed over the weekend.

According to her, the sanctions are aimed at preventing Russia from waging another "war of aggression in violation of international law."

"Through sanctions, we guarantee that further military action by Russia in other regions will be impossible over the next few years," the minister said. According to her, Russia will be so economically damaged by the war and Western sanctions that "in fact, it will not be able to stand on its own two years."

As reported, the European Union intends to propose a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year, and before that gradually impose restrictions on imports.