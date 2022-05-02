ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9328 visitors online
News War
80 451 228

Two Russian Raptor boats near Snake Island were destroyed. Bayraktar works - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

Defenders of Ukraine with the help of Bayraktar destroyed two Russian Raptor boats near Snake Island.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET reports.

"Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn today near Snake Island. Bayraktar is working. Together to Victory!" he wrote.

Read more: Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 219 children have died and more than 405 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) Zmiinyi Island (65) ship (307) Zaluzhnyi (363)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 