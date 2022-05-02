Two Russian Raptor boats near Snake Island were destroyed. Bayraktar works - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

Defenders of Ukraine with the help of Bayraktar destroyed two Russian Raptor boats near Snake Island.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET reports.

"Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn today near Snake Island. Bayraktar is working. Together to Victory!" he wrote.

