I can't say 100% whether Russia will launch nuclear strike on Ukraine. If they understand result, they don't care, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky cannot say with absolute certainty whether Russia's use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is possible, as there is no complete confidence in Russia's actions.

He stated this in an interview with the Australian program "60 minutes", Censor.NET informs.

"You cannot expect from these people, from the leadership of the Russian Federation, both political and military, that they will not use nuclear weapons, or will ... I cannot say 100% that no, they will not or will not ", - the head of state noted.

Zelensky stressed that the Russian army does not take into account the consequences of its actions.

"Sometimes it seems to me that they use something without even understanding the result, or they understand the result, but they don't care. Well, you know perfectly well, the worst people are the same. They are the worst. They are not even the enemy," Zelensky added.

